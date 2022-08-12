CDC numbers disprove Roe v. Wade column
Star Parker, where is your evidence? Where are your facts? How is the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade “overwhelmingly in the interests of minority Americans?”
Look at the numbers: In 2019, there were 23.8 abortions per 1,000 Black women, 11.7 abortions per 1,000 Hispanic women, 6.6 abortions per 1,000 white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control abortion surveillance. Black women died of pregnancy-related causes at nearly three times the rate of white women, also a statistic from the CDC.
Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, minorities have a much harder time finding medical care if they choose to end a pregnancy, or if they must end a pregnancy because of health issues.
How does that decision give minorities more freedom? Because now they are “free” to travel to another state for an abortion? “Free” to bear an unplanned child and possibly sink deeper into poverty? “Free” to die in childbirth?
Please don’t insult Record-Eagle readers by characterizing that Supreme Court decision as a win for “freedom,” and an opportunity for Republicans to gain Black votes.
Janice Boles
Traverse City
