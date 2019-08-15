How long indeed?
Recently a reader submission titled “How long?” asked many questions of Democratic Party members. The Democratic Party and its membership are accused of believing a lot of false things, especially from a GOP, who may object to being lumped into a collective with some of its more racist members. However, it is apparently okay to accuse someone of “attacking the Christian faith,” assuming that “they support open borders” and that we “erode public and international trust” when all of this is clearly backwards.
Who is attacking the Christian faith when asylum seekers at our borders are being confined in inhumane conditions with no remorse? Are we accused of supporting open borders simply because we oppose a wall? And by breaking international treaties and making conflicting statements, I’d say one leader in particular is responsible for any recent international trust erosion.
How long are the Republicans going to stand for being the do-nothing party with blood on its hands and hate in its words? How long? How long will the lies about the “other side” persist? How long are we going to ignore people that don’t watch to cable news and just want us all to agree that things must change?
Bryan Boettcher
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.