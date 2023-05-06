Celebrate contribution of our civics teachers
As America celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week from May 8-12, we should acknowledge the vital work that Michigan civics teachers do.
If we hope to build a more civil, less divided country, civics teachers have an important role to play.
At the Bill of Rights Institute, we work with more than 70,000 civics and history teachers, including nearly 1,500 in Michigan. Civics teachers, perhaps more than anyone else, are working in the middle of our national divide.
Division and polarization have surfaced at contentious school board meetings, in bitter fights over curricula, and even among students influenced by divisive rhetoric.
A 2022 FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos survey found Americans rated polarization as a top concern, outpacing issues like immigration, healthcare and unemployment.
But civics education offers powerful tools, in addition to helping students develop foundational knowledge about our country. Civics teachers equip students with lifelong citizenship skills, including the ability to engage civilly with people who hold different viewpoints. They teach students to think critically, consider issues from diverse perspectives and work with their community neighbors to solve problems.
We need civics teachers now more than ever. They deserve gratitude this week and every week.
David J. Bobb, Ph.D.
President and CEO, Bill of Rights Institute
Arlington, VA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.