Auto insurance reform here in Michigan has much improved the system, but still needs some revision. Liability is still based on the vehicle driven, when it should be on the driver and carry from vehicle to vehicle. A parked car doesn't inflict damage on anyone or anything; it's the person behind the wheel. Insurance companies have charged the same premium on each and every vehicle you own and operate, even though you can't operate more than one at a time.
While we are all enjoying the refunds from the MCCA, we shouldn't lose track that there is still work to be done.
Ron Boals
Kewadin
