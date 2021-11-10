I will take a refund
I am in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal to compel refunds from the state’s auto insurance catastrophic claims fund. In fact, I would like to see the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association terminated. The fund subsidized auto insurers. The recent changes in auto insurance in Michigan are welcome, but don’t go far enough. Drivers in Michigan have been insured on the basis of the vehicle, when it is the driver that should be the basis. We currently have to carry PIP, PPI and BI on each and every vehicle we own, even though we can’t operate two at the same time. We have been “permitted” to opt out of the MCCA fee, which had approached $200 per vehicle and reduce the PIP to whatever levels we are comfortable with.
If you have a qualified health insurance policy, it should cover you whether you are driving or not. The health insurance with your auto policy only covers you while in the car. How many hours a day do you spend in yours? Work still needs to be done. In the meantime, I’ll gladly take the refund.
Ron Boals
Kewadin