Plan would change city neighborhoods into rental zones
I recently attended a city planning commission open house to learn about the six zoning changes that will be recommended to the city commission. All are aimed at changing zoning in city neighborhoods to create more housing.
I’m most opposed to the idea of “gentle infill” inherent in many of the proposals. I don’t agree with adding housing by allowing duplexes and quadplexes to be built in neighborhoods nor by allowing absentee-owner ADUs.
There are plenty of empty lots outside of neighborhoods that would accomplish the housing goal without changing our neighborhoods into rental zones. The ADU proposal, in particular, opens the door for absentee-owner rental properties throughout our neighborhoods.
If, like me, you are a property owner concerned about your home and neighborhood, learn about these proposals and voice your opinion.
Emily Bluemer
Traverse City
