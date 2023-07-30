With gratitude for Christmas in July response
On behalf of those we serve, The Salvation Army Traverse City would like to thank the community for its outpouring of support at the Red Kettles last weekend.
We are grateful for the volunteers who bell-rang and spread joy – and to everyone who generously donated and supported the campaign to show their "Love Beyond" hunger, eviction and crisis!
The Salvation Army is humbled to share that, through the shared blessings of the community, $14,007.60 was raised to provide basic and critical needs for our neighbors in their time of need.
While the Red Kettles and bells are now tucked away until the holiday season, Christmas in July donations continue to be accepted through the end of July online (https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/traversecity), at The Salvation Army Community Center, 1239 Barlow St., and in the counter Red Kettles at area businesses.
One-hundred percent of donations stay in our community to provide meals, fill empty cupboards, keep lights on and families sheltered, provide hope in times of emergency need, day camp for underprivileged children, and more.
Thank you for showing our neighbors who are struggling to care for themselves and their families that they are not alone!
For more information on programs and services, visit SATraverseCity.org or call 231-946-4644.
Ruth Blick
Director of Community Resource Development
The Salvation Army - Traverse City
