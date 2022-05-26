Indoctrination
In a letter of May 14, Tony Feiger considers the indoctrination of our youth.
Feiger states, “I see it in the lives of college students who believe science disproves God because they’ve never encountered evidence for cosmic and biological design.”
Preferring to be "indoctrinated" by the truth of a matter, let us look to the Icon of Evolution, Charles Darwin.
In his autobiography, a work he wishes to be remembered by, Darwin considers the beginning of the universe. In so thinking, he said he felt “…compelled to look to a First Cause having an intelligent mind in some degree analogous to that of man…”.
Darwin further felt “…the extreme difficulty or rather impossibility of conceiving this immense and wonderful universe, including man with his capacity of looking far backwards and far into the future, as the result of blind chance or necessity."
Please take time to examine the camouflage of the Dead Leaf Butterfly, the Leaf-Tailed Gecko, the Sand Grasshopper and the Leaf Katydid.
If you see these as well thought, you may be more comfortable when considering that Evolution proves Intelligent Design.
I suggest Darwin did.
Alan R. Blair
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.