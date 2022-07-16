Acting as gatekeepers
I was taught that as an American I was free to do whatever I wanted, as long as I didn't hurt anyone else; that was the definition of Liberty and why the United States is unique, strong and prosperous. However, Supreme Court conservatives have signaled they live in fear of ordinary Americans determining what constitutes liberty. Instead of confirming the people’s rights, Supreme Court conservatives are acting as gatekeepers.
What about the "Liberty" in the Due Process Clause of the Constitution? Clarence Thomas spoke for the conservatives on the Court: “Substantive due process… we should eliminate it from our jurisprudence at the earliest opportunity." Court conservatives want to keep the gate of liberty shut. Thomas wants to brick up the gate.
Sadly, some people still believe that society’s "betters" need to keep ordinary people in line. That has been the argument of kings, religious charlatans and authoritarians for thousands of years. That belief is un-American. Americans are good people; we are not perfect, but we are good people. Americans can make our own decisions. Everyday conservatives should remember the lessons of history. When you give a handful of elites the power to control everyone else, they will control you too.
Kevin Bishop
Traverse City
