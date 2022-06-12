Now is time for rail push
Gasoline prices are soaring (again) and northern Michigan road capacity is overwhelmed. Now is the time for our elected officials to reenergize initiatives to bring passenger rail to northern Michigan. There are rails on the ground running up to Traverse, Grayling, Petoskey and Alpena that just need improvement.
The state has surplus funds, and the feds want to spend money on infrastructure. This is an issue of political leadership. Happy Fudgies mean prosperity for northern Michigan. Many tow a trailer or boat, but many only have luggage. We need the infrastructure to move as many of them as possible off the roads and onto the rails. And, a resident of northern Michigan should be able to step onto a train and step off in Detroit, Lansing or Chicago, or keep going on Amtrack’s interstate passenger rail network.
Auto travel is never going to get cheaper or smoother. Now is the time for every Michigan state senator, state house representative and federal house representative north of Saginaw and our federal senators to band together and politically push for passenger rail infrastructure up north.
Kevin Bishop
Traverse City
