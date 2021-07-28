Stop the disinformation
When did we stop caring about the well-being of our fellow Americans? Is it the proliferation of outright lies and conspiracy theories on the internet? Or is it the "leadership" behaviors of some of our lawmakers and the executive branch.
As a registered nurse, our Code of Ethics mandated that we care for our patients equally no matter what their political leanings, religious beliefs or ethnicities. Those who choose to stay unvaccinated against COVID often tout their "civil liberties" while their bodies become Petri dishes for even more deadly strains of coronavirus. President Joe Biden is holding accountable social media platforms that continue to post misinformation about this and other vaccines, which strengthen the innate distrust some ethnicities feel about our medical system.
I am encouraging calls to President Biden and our U.S. lawmakers to support a crackdown on social media and news organizations that are causing the pandemic to surge once again.
Kathleen Birdsall
Traverse City