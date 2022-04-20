Push to curb emissions
I appreciated the Record-Eagle's March 26 feature on the collapse of a 460-square-mile ice shelf in Antarctica and hope to see more climate crisis articles during Earth Month. As a registered nurse, I often peruse research articles on the physical and emotional impacts of this crisis. JAMA Psychiatry has a recent article on the psychiatric effects of increasing catastrophic climate events, mainly extreme heat patterns.
This made me think of my four grandchildren who are already struggling with 2.5 years of interrupted learning and social isolation due to the pandemic. Many adults may not live to experience the worst effects of the climate crisis, but children and teens certainly will, and this knowledge just adds to the stress of daily living for them. We adults need to do all we can to mitigate this crisis by reducing our own carbon footprints but also to push our policy makers hard for legislation to put a high price on the biggest polluters, which can be accomplished much faster than regulatory policies. It seems many don't like the word "regulation."
Contact your legislators now for carbon pricing legislation. Our kids and grandkids are very worried.
Kathleen Birdsall
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.