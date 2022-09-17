More legislative action needed to address climate crisis
With the mid-term elections approaching, I encourage all voters to demand further legislative action from our lawmakers to address the climate crisis.
We need to vote out lawmakers who have opposed climate legislation! The Inflation Reduction Act includes $369 billion in climate and clean energy policies, estimated to to help achieve 40% emissions reductions by 2030. A tax on carbon polluters is still very much needed. Extensive research demonstrates that a carbon fee and dividend (paid to all American households) is the most effective plan to prevent global disaster. Also, 73% of Americans support taxing corporations based on their carbon emissions.
Please refer to the Citizens Climate Lobby's (CCL) website to read more about climate research. Scientific bodies have reported that we have already "missed our window" to prevent the most dangerous effects of climate disaster, but we must remain strong and pro-active so that our grandkids have a livable, but significantly changed, planet.
Please join our local CCL chapter. We're offering the film "The Biggest Little Farm" at the Old Town Playhouse at 6 p.m.Wednesday, Oct.12.
Kathleen Birdsall
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.