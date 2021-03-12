Please don't idle
It's such a simple thing, my neighbors, that we can all do to reduce local air pollution and decrease our individual carbon footprint. Simply, do not idle your vehicle. There is a very sound reason that many new car models are not allowed to idle: an idling gas or diesel engine pollutes the atmosphere many times more than driving that same vehicle for 20-plus miles.
I used to approach drivers of idling vehicles to ask him/her to turn off his engine, but sadly, like so many things these days, protecting our environment has become politicized, and some responses were "Go away, you crazy Liberal"! I am a climate crisis activist, I'll admit it. But we will all be passing on our planet to our kids and grandkids, so all of our actions affect them. I am proud to be an active member of Citizens Climate Lobby, Grand Traverse chapter.
And I urge all readers to contact our legislators in D.C. to urge passage of carbon fee and dividend legislation which would tax the carbon polluters at their sources, is revenue neutral, and would return dividends to each American household proportionately. In the meantime, please don't idle.
Kathleen Birdsall
Traverse City