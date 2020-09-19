President must be a role model
The president must be a role model. President Donald Trump had an opportunity to show leadership can be respected, even by political opponents. Instead, he is rude, lacking honesty and integrity. He uses rude nicknames to a world leader or anyone he disagrees with.
Disagreeing doesn’t mean the other person is stupid, as the president recently called his opponent, Biden. My parents wouldn’t tolerate that behavior. Thanks, Mom and Dad.
Our kids have a bad example in Trump and may learn poor lessons. Think about this when voting. Do you want four more years of Twitter wars or to give someone new a chance? Kids are watching.
Gregory Binsfeld
Maple City
