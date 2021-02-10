Resolve to respect
Let’s resolve that being respectful is important. Let’s stop using rude nicknames in disagreements. Rudeness has become too acceptable. Are poor examples provided to us by some elected leaders or some “news” outlets or from our friends?
Even though no one knows all the answers to problems we face, many claim they do. If someone disagrees with you, it doesn’t mean they are wrong and you are right. It doesn’t mean they are ignorant with bad intentions. This includes elected leaders friends and neighbors. Demand respect, from those close to us in agreement and disagreement. We can call out our governing officials and let them know rudeness and intolerance may cost them our vote.
Let’s move this direction while demanding honesty. It will be wonderful for our lives and our country. Please be careful in accepting things as facts just because they are repeated frequently. Please seek out information from multiple sources. Inquire who is funding and masquerading as the “news.” Let’s model good behavior for our kids as my parents did for me. As a career educator, I know the kids are watching and learning. America is at its greatest when we use our collective intelligence. Respect.
Gregory Binsfeld
Maple City