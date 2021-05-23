Don't move the senior center
In response to Ken Beck's letter regarding the proposed new senior center location: I am in full support of his view. It does seem to me that the plan for a new center suddenly took a turn and left the current beautiful West Bay location and is being considered to share a location on Lafranier with the Area Agency on Aging.
Since moving here 10 years ago, I have always valued the city's choice to have the Senior Center situated on West Bay. County commissioners, please keep it there. It says a lot about our city and gives seniors a spot to enjoy the water, which is for a lot of us, the most treasured part of living here.
Mary Binder
Traverse City