Pick someone who will do what they say
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, of Michigan's 1st congressional district, voted against funding the Soo Locks, capping insulin prices, Child Tax Credit, Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act, bills to prevent soldier suicide, offer a solution to the baby formula shortage, bills benefitting workers, supporting women and education and capping prescription prices for seniors. He voted against relief funding for Florida.
Bergman voted against the infrastructure bill and brags how he brought $2 billion into Michigan for rural broadband. He praises himself for doing the opposite of his vote.
Bob Lorinser is a Michigander who understands what the hard-working people of Northern Michigan need. What he says, he will do.
Vote for Lorinser for Michigan's 1st District congressman.
Anne Billiard
Alanson
