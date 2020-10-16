O'Neil is the best choice
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that access to quality, affordable healthcare is more important than ever. Unfortunately, Michigan ranks toward the bottom for overall health care.
Dan O’Neil supports lowering prescription drug costs, which are skyrocketing. He also supports expanding access to mental health care treatment, services that many Michiganders cannot afford. We have long been suffering through an opioid crisis and Dan recognizes the importance of expanding care for those suffering from substance abuse.
Dan is the only candidate who has made healthcare a priority to tackle in Lansing, making him the best choice for this district.
Brett Bilak
Traverse City
