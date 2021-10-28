Positive trip to the ER
Recently I read an article on the front page of the Record-Eagle regarding a person's experience at Munson's emergency room. I was at Munson's ER that same day and my experience was totally different. I woke up that morning with my heart beating extremely fast. Before going to the ER, I called my doctor and was advised to go to the ER. When I arrived, it was probably after 9:30 a.m. Told the personnel that my doctor had sent me and why.
At that time, the ER wasn't overwhelmed with people. I was put in an ER room with five personnel and a doctor also came in. Think of how many people are working with me as only one patient. Then think of how many COVID patients are in Munson — most not having had the COVID vaccine and how many rooms and workers are being used there. I was admitted to the hospital cardiac unit because I had AFIB. I had to have a cardioversion.
I feel every employee was professional, caring and doing an outstanding job under difficult circumstances and I appreciate them very much for working at Munson.
Sandra Biagini
Northport