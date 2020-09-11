Supporting Ballenger for TCAPS board
When you need to analyze and solve complex problems, you want people in the room who are patient, thoughtful and clear.
I've had the pleasure of working with Josey Ballenger as a board member and trusted guide for the nonprofit Michigan Legacy Art Park, and she is always these things and more. My colleagues and I depend on her objectivity, her passion and principles and her follow-through when she takes on assignments.
Her multitude of talents and connections to this special area, and her dedication to students and teachers, would make her an excellent representative for Traverse City Area Public Schools.
Joe Beyer
Traverse City
