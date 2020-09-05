For the love of democracy
President Trump has recently stated that he does not support necessary funding for the U.S. Postal Service. He has also plainly stated the reason: “… if… they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, when voting by mail is a necessary precaution for our country’s large at-risk population, the president is dismantling the post office. This is voter suppression.
The solution? Rise up. Vote. If you don’t feel safe voting in person, check with your clerk about dropping off your mail-in ballot at a drop box.
Blake Beyer
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.