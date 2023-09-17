State should offer more skilled trades training
Minnesota High Schools recently announced a partnership to train students in skilled trades and manufacturing programs – and Michigan should consider doing the same.
These jobs provide great pay and fill a widening labor gap in our community. They also offer alternative pathways to a middle-class life for those who don’t choose college.
They’re good for our kids, good for our community and good for the economy.
Minnesota’s program shows students that manufacturing and building trade jobs deserve respect — because they do.
Jennifer Beuthin
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.