Re-elect Gary Peters
Gary Peters is the experienced senator that Michigan needs to get things done for Michiganders.
He has sponsored legislation that promotes manufacturing in Michigan, supports small businesses and expands opportunities in the skilled trades. With more than 20 years of business experience, Gary understands the unique challenges that small businesses face as well as their critical role in our economy. He will unite communities and work with both parties for commonsense, practical results: a stronger economy, good-paying jobs, affordable health care, a secure retirement and a fair chance for everyone.
Vote for experience and proven results — re-elect U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.
Beth Freeman
Boyne City
