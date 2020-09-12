Whitmer made the right decisions
As a physician, I know a unified national pandemic response based on science and evidence is critical to protecting public health. Without a unified response the individual states are left with limited budgets to craft their own strategies to fight what is the most severe pandemic since 1918-1919. Here in Michigan, we have been blessed to have Gov. Gretchen Whitmer use her executive authority to keep Michigan safe. Her strategy has mitigated the spread of the disease and has definitely saved lives.
Throughout the state, and especially here in northern Michigan, schools are now starting up and when following recommended safety protocols more businesses have been able to re-open. Other states, such as Florida and Texas, opened up too early and they saw the coronavirus spread exponentially throughout the summer, putting their residents at greater risk.
On a federal level unfortunately President Donald Trump has deflected and distracted for months. On a state level Republicans in Michigan’s Legislature are too busy undermining a Democratic governor doing the hard work of expanding testing, supporting public health agencies and reopening businesses and schools safely and responsibly. The governor has been responsibly using her emergency authority to protect our health and save lives.
David Best, D.O.
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.