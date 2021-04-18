We should agree upon infrastructure
U.S. infrastructure needs an upgrade and overhaul. Fred Goldenberg's April 11 column "Heal the country by fixing the roads" mentions in the early 1950s under Dwight D. Eisenhower, the interstate highway system was conceived and built. The need for revenue for an infrastructure upgrade requires revenue to pay for it and Goldenberg correctly infers that the top personal tax rate and corporate tax rates need to increase.
As owner of a private medical practice the concept of income and expenses is real. As a country we need to stop the fantasy that we can cut taxes (revenue) and through deficit spending things will pay for themselves.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg compared the opportunity to remake transportation in the U.S. to the creation of the interstate highway system in the 1950s (again credit to Eisenhower) and the transcontinental railroad under Abraham Lincoln 90 years before.
Anyone interested in the genius of Eisenhower and the powers of his leadership should read the biography "In War and Peace" by Jean Edward Smith. Highlights include descriptions of Eisenhower's planning of the D-Day invasion and as referenced by Goldenberg and Buttigieg, the creation of our highway system. Improving the nation's infrastructure in the 21st century is something we should agree upon.
David Best
Williamsburg