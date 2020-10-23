O'Neil is the right choice
In Michigan’s 104th sate house district we have had zero representation for far too long.
Dan O’Neil is a polished, well-spoken, active member of our community. He has the ability to compromise and reach across the aisle to get things done. O’Neil possesses the skills the northern Michigan business community needs to be well-represented in Lansing.
He understands our values, both economic and environmental. He has the ability to make thoughtful, data driven decisions. Dan O’Neil is the best choice for protecting the interests of northern Michigan.
Katy Bertodatto
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.