Thank you all for a truly civil election
The League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area wishes to celebrate the civility shown by everyone in recent elections. Many thanks to everyone who voted, worked the polls, helped to educate voters and supported democracy in many wonderful ways.
Our recent forums were well-attended, provided courtesy of the Traverse Area District Library and Traverse Area Community Media.
The candidates and audiences were attentive and followed the format set by the League.
The election process moved extremely well with voters in line considerate of others’ opinions.
Congrats to challengers, poll workers, clerks and all who, despite the huge turnout, helped to make this a fair election. They interacted in a civilized, friendly manner — working to get the job done.
Finally, when results were in, those candidates who lost graciously conceded to the winners.
The process is ongoing, as we know. League members are working this week and next to observe the county Board of Canvassers process.
We will keep working together at local, state and national levels to build an even stronger democratic process! Such civility is integral to a democracy “of the people, by the people, for the people.”
Thank you all for this truly remarkable election.
Barbara Berry
Traverse City
Editor’s Note: Berry is the past president of the League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area.
