Consider these questions before voting this time
I am writing regarding the upcoming elections in November.
I am a registered Republican, but consider myself independent, as I have voted for Democratic candidates in the past when our views aligned.
What I am hoping is that, when it comes time to vote, people will ask themselves these questions:
1. Am I paying more for groceries than I was two years ago?
2. Am I paying more for gasoline than I was two years ago?
3. Am I paying more for almost everything than I was two years ago?
4. Has my retirement account lost value this year?
5. Do I have less savings than I did two years ago?
6. Do I feel less secure about our country than I did two years ago?
If you answered "yes" to a lot of these questions, then it’s time for a change: Vote Republican this time around. Please think about this before you vote.
Tom Bergklint
Traverse City
