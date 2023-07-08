Let's find ways to build up people - all of them
I believe there is no issue worth fighting against more than poverty, be it globally or local.
As someone who has lived in Traverse City just two years short of a decade, I’ve had ample time to walk around the town and see many things. The thing that kills me most, however, is whenever I see one of Traverse’s many impoverished locals. Very few of us in town go out of our way to help them and very few systems are in place to give them assistance. For those living in poverty, this needs to change.
I believe that we should support local institutions like Safe Harbor, who goes out of their way to provide shelter for the homeless. Another way is supporting the International Affairs Budget, where through organizations like The Borgen Project, we can help facilitate new jobs for those without them and fight poverty locally as well as globally.
Traverse City needs to support its communities to the best of its abilities, and no community is in greater need than those living in poverty.
Let’s find ways to support them. Building up Traverse City starts with building up its people — that’s what I believe.
Kenneth Berends
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.