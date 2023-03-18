Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 23F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.