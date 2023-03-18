Kudos to our county road crew
Congratulations to the Grand Traverse County Road Commission on the completion of numerous traffic circles that really do relieve congestion in and around Traverse City. Now the bad news: Driving on roads such as East Arbutus Lake Road or Townline Road is simply torturous! I want to drive a modern vehicle, but these routes are beating up my car. The pavement that I am speaking of has not seen more than rolling patching crews since the Reagan years. Maybe this year?
Rick Bennett
Traverse City
