Enough already
I was surprised to see that a story covering four people who have had their fill of the mask wearing made front page news here in Traverse City. I recently returned from Florida, where you have to search if you want to see anyone wearing a face covering. No signs on restaurants, no bullying at the grocery stores and COVID-19 cases that are better than most other states. I walked into Costco recently and had an employee run 50 feet to instruct me on proper mask wearing.
People in Michigan are law abiding and follow the rules even when the legislature had nothing to do in enacting them. Enough already.
Rick Bennett
Traverse City