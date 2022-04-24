Our deterioration
I was very happy to get back home from the Panhandle of Florida this year. I always am. Right up until I made my way down to Costco which took me down East Arbutus Lake and Townline roads.
On one trip into town, I found myself steering around at least 100 massive potholes. I saw the president sign an infrastructure bill worth $1.2 trillion, yet here in Grand Traverse County, what we get is a few undersized roundabouts and narrow bike lanes. I would like to see our local road commission begin to prioritize differently and select the roads that are simply destroyed for upgrades over the passing fancy of roundabouts.
Rick Bennett
Traverse City
