Biden didn't kill bipartisanship
Columnist Marc Thiessen says President Joe Biden killed bipartisanship and that he's a liar. His proof? No Republicans voted for the American Rescue Plan. Inaugural speeches are aspirational. President Biden was opening the door for a bipartisan approach to help Americans who have lost loved ones by the hundreds of thousands and jobs and homes by the millions.
Thiessen says Democrats are redefining the meaning of bipartisanship by claiming the "polls show Republican support." Really? When a reporter asked him why the Republicans didn't like the American Rescue Plan, Chuck Schumer couldn't contain his glee: "What's not to like about it"? He went on to list the numbers of children that would be lifted out of poverty, the families that would get cash infusions, continued unemployment and COBRA benefits and more.
Thiessen says the Democrats are using Covid-19 as a "pretext for an unprecedented miasma of government spending." He contends cases are down, the economy improving, vaccinations coming, the emergency almost over. If it's almost over, it won't be because Mr. Thiessen wishes it so but because the American Rescue Plan is also putting $350 billion into state and local governments with an additional $70 billion into vaccination and testing programs and more.
Sam Bender
Traverse City