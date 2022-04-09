Re: ‘The Oscar for bad policy’
Michael LaFaive’s argument against tax incentives for motion picture production appears to be rooted more in culture war and less in sound economic policy.
His assessment that benefits accrue to those who need them least and complaint that Michael Moore “bagged” $840K reveal his prejudice and lack of understanding about how economic activity is generated by motion picture production.
The fact that 18 states have no incentive does not help his argument. Thirty two states have them.
He says the last time there was an incentive in Michigan taxpayers shelled out $500 million to produce nothing, without a source that number means nothing.
In fiscal 2021 Georgia gave out $1.2 billion in tax credits and recorded $4 billion in production expenditures (Forbes.com).
A study of the Media Act of 2020 for the Montana Film Commission by ESI showed 117 productions, local spending of $23.9 million and employee compensation of $17.6 million.
A. review commissioned by the Motion Picture Association using data from the California Film Commission showed incentive programs generated $21.9 billion in economic output, 110,000 jobs and 7.7 billion in wages over 5 years. (deadline.com, 3/22/22)
Support SB 862-863 and HB 5724-5725 to bring film making back to Michigan.
Sam Bender
Traverse City
