Key considerations missing from this debate
In response to the Oct. 6 opinion piece “How can denying rights of the unborn be a vote-getter?” I will attempt to un-confound readers who hold the misogynistic belief about women that fetuses are aborted in the casual way that the writers would have us believe.
Nature saturates all female animals with hormones that eventually drive the mother to care for their young — even among women who elect to terminate. Accepting the sad reality that the majority of abortions occur among poor women who are already mothers points to the inequality of medical resources and stable family lives that trap poor women to even have to consider making a heart-breaking decision.
The writers’ daughter landed in a soft place with two loving parents having the necessary resources. This is a very unusual piece of luck, when it comes to considering abortion.
Politicians mucking into complicated medical decisions will always shortchange the patients. Fifteen states already want no rape or incest exceptions in their new laws. The radicals on both sides of the issue could agree to a policy based on ethics rather than religious dogma. Take heed of the pediatric neurologists who worry about how we will care, long-term, for the results of politicians’ shortcomings.
Susan Bender
Traverse City
