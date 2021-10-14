The ugly side of vaccination: the pandemic pariah
An opinion column published on this page on Oct. 7, please allow me to drive a few Hummers through the holes the argument presented by David Nichols and Kaustav Misra. Vaccination “pariahs” cannot be compared to the Dalit (Untouchables) of India who are being persecuted in the name of religion, not because of any actions of their own. These authors, neither of whom working in any medical career, are claiming that vaccine mandates unfairly marginalize people.
Actually, the person refusing the vaccinate is maintaining their autonomy by refusing a mandate they don’t want and can leave and go work for someone else. An employer’s right to protect their workers, their profits or their patients takes precedence over any philosophical belief that pariahism is a more dangerous consequence than the failure to protect life.
By concluding that some pariahs can’t be vaccinated, the authors miss the whole point that we vaccinate to protect the most vulnerable and one of those groups is folks who cannot mount a vigorous responsive to infection regardless of the vaccination status. It’s ingenuous to include them in the same group as anti-vaxxers. Their op-ed does a disservice to the reader because its purpose it to promote vaccine hesitancy and further a anti-vax agenda.
Susan Bender
Traverse City