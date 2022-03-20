Quality reporting imperative
I commend Luca Powell for the article "Hidden Deaths," which patiently explained the difficult process of attributing COVID as a cause of hospital deaths. These facts defy the conspiracy theory that misattributing deaths to COVID was a systemic monetary scam by hospitals and pharmaceutical companies. This theory depends on the myth that assigning the cause of death is a simple, technical procedure and that pathologists across the country had conspired together to inflate the number of deaths to enrich hospitals.
Hospitals, in fact, lost billions of dollars, as well as a generally estimated figure of 20 percent of their staffs. Resignations were among mature providers, which meant the of loss of experienced practitioners who possessed the institutional knowledge that younger practitioners and patients depend on.
Please continue this caliber of reporting about the pandemic in the hope that it will decrease the amount of mis- and disinformation pitfalls so many gullible people fell for, including some of our county commissioners. If or when a new variant arrives, we need to come together and apply medicine and reason because political ideology is a poor cudgel against a virus. The vitality of the county depends on it.
Susan Bender
Traverse City
