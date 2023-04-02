House passes Safe Storage Gun Act
In an attempt to stop children from accidentally killing themselves and others, the Michigan House of Representatives recently approved legislation requiring gun owners to keep their guns locked up or unloaded around minor children.
Republican Party leaders' reaction? Some likened gun control to the Holocaust, tweeting a photo of rings collected by Nazis from victims with the caption: “Before they collected all these wedding rings … they collected all the guns.”
What twisted mind compares the depravity of the Nazis with the good-faith efforts of our elected representatives?
You don't have to be Jewish to be offended!
Sam Bender
Traverse City
