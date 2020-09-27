Letter: Bender
Our practices don’t reflect assertions
The Swovelands say this is a Christian nation. They cite the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution to support their idea. These are secular documents.
One declares allegiance to King James and proclaims the right to form a government, another proclaims the right of the colonies to separate from England and become an independent nation, and finally the Constitution which firmly states in the First Amendment “congress shall make no laws respecting the establishment of religion ...”
The Trinity Decision revolved around the Church of the Holy Trinity’s right to hire a pastor from England, reversing a lower court decision that the Church had violated federal law in contracting foreign labor. Justice Josiah Brewer provided an overview of references to God in official documents from U.S. history, state constitutions and oaths of office. He inferred customs and practices such as charity, missionary work and the existence of many churches were evidence that this was a “Christian nation.”
Are we really a Christian nation by customs and practices as the judge contended? Separating families at the border, racial discrimination, gun violence, the mendacity of elected officials and our desecration of the environment leads me to think maybe not.
Samuel Bender
Traverse City
