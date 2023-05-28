Writer offers no evidence in support of claims against Democrats
In response to David Baldwin’s May 21 letter in the Record-Eagle: He blames the Democrats for a “national mess” but he offers no evidence for a single statement.
He expresses what appears to be a faux concern for immigrant suffering, housing shortages, food and proper health care, sex and slave trading and destruction of the justice system.
Since when do Republicans demonstrate any interest in these issues? If he is truly concerned about any of them, he should change party affiliation.
I’d appreciate any significant evidence of corruption in the CIA and the Department of Justice. Doesn’t he know that a Republican-led investigation of the Biden family’s finances couldn’t come up with a single specific crime?
Since the Republicans didn’t offer any platform in 2020, what are their solutions? Work requirements are expensive to administer and show no savings to taxpayers. The Arkansas experiment has failed. Economically, America is out-performing the rest of the world.
If your party offers no solutions, why should it win the next election? The current platform is only deflection and obstruction. Their intellectual talents (George Will, Mona Charon, Ruth Marcus, Jonah Goldberg, et al.) have left the clown college serving as the GOP.
Susan Bender
Traverse City
