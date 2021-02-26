Gordie misses La Pointe
LaPointe, in his Feb. 19 "pandemic report card," commits a common error in logic when using statistics as proof of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pandemic response. Statistics are not facts until viewed in context. One can't pull a number off the internet and inject it into an argument unless they deliberately want to use "lying" statistics.
As of Feb. 19 2021, John Hopkins denotes Michigan's death rate of 161 per 100,000. To add some perspective to this, New Jersey is the highest at 234 and Vermont is lowest at 30.5. Michigan, New York and New Jersey were the first hit states when hospitals didn't have any experience caring for these patients. These three states all have huge international airports.
It's not Whitmer's fault that Detroit is one of them. Vermont has the lowest death rate and has the lowest unemployment rate. Could it be because their Republican governor conformed with the same science Whitmer did?
Another confounding fact is that death rates are derived from testing rates. Michigan ranked high in deaths but only in 26th place in testing (per John Hopkins) which calls into question the accuracy of our death rates. Beware of lying statistics from politicians.
Susan Bender
Traverse City