You don't have to go far to get a good pizza
I enjoyed Stephen Lewis's column on May 14 extolling the virtues of NY pizza. I too am a native New Yorker. When I first moved here, a clerk once asked me, "What country are you from?" when he heard me tawking about sumthin.
I've been eating pizza long enough to remember 15 cents a slice. Most New Yorkers like pizza, that is fact. And, if they do, they have a favorite.
I am reminded of a cartoon with three pizza parlors on the street: one had a sign "Best Pizza in the Country," the second one was "Best Pizza in the World" and the third, with a line of customers out the door, was "Best Pizza on the Block." The city is rife with the "best of lists," from cheesecake to pizza to you name it.
Unlike Stephen, I am neither published or knowledgeable about many things. I can tell you this, "Ya don't have to go a thousand miles east for a good pie."
Right here in Traverse City, you can get authentic, delicious Detroit-style pizza, and I know a few places that come pretty close to NY style pie, but none are as good as the pizza in New Haven.
Samuel Bender
Traverse City
