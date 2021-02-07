Don't derail FishPass
I want to voice my support of the FishPass. I am a former Downtown Development Authority board member and past president of the Rotary Club of Traverse City.
In my two roles, I was uniquely involved in the project. I saw the amount of time that was taken to make sure that this project was a great fit for Traverse City. I love the improved park and river access that it will bring. I love how it will connect the new Rotary Square to the FishPass, creating a corridor of recreation adding connectivity to Old Town as well. This project will drive economic growth by making our downtown even more vibrant.
I'm proud to call Traverse City home and I hope that this project can remain intact. Many regional partners weighed in and vetted this project. I hate to see it derailed at this point.
That's a shame.
Allison Beers
Traverse City