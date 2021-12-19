Bus drivers keep us moving
As a regular rider of our public transportation system, I wanted to take a moment to praise the hard work and patience of the employees at BATA. I'm often impressed by the skill, composure and helpfulness of their drivers, yet I heard from one recently that their dispatch staff is even busier.
Coordinating rides, maintaining a schedule and dealing with the invariable challenges of traffic and construction in our region, the coordination of the BATA team makes sure riders get where they need to be. Public transportation is a valuable focus for any community and we are fortunate to have the BATA team here in the Grand Traverse region.
Mary Beeker
Lake Leelanau