Please vote no
Before we let the developers and their apparatchiks undertake any more "Californication" of Grand Traverse County, please take a few of these seemingly endless COVID minutes to listen to "The Last Resort."
It was written and sung by an old friend, who we use to hang out with in Pitkin County, Colorado. Back then, just as now in Grand Traverse County, the developers were only beginning to sprawl our Rocky Mountain home "... call it paradise and kiss it goodbye." Or as our dear departed John Denver use to sing, "more people more scars upon the land."
Jack and Renee Beam
Maple City
