​Re-elect Thompson in 19th Circuit

As someone who for 30 years served as chief judge of the 19th Circuit Court, I can attest that the people of Manistee and Benzie counties are fortunate to have the Hon. David A. Thompson as their incumbent Chief Circuit Court judge.

​Judge Thompson is an intelligent, fair, hard working and impartial judge, and a person of high integrity. He has the necessary experience needed to preside over the Circuit Court.

​The Honorable David A. Thompson has my full and unequivocal endorsement for re-election as Circuit Court judge.

​​James M. Batzer

Retired ​Circuit Court judge

Manistee

