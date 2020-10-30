Re-elect Thompson in 19th Circuit
As someone who for 30 years served as chief judge of the 19th Circuit Court, I can attest that the people of Manistee and Benzie counties are fortunate to have the Hon. David A. Thompson as their incumbent Chief Circuit Court judge.
Judge Thompson is an intelligent, fair, hard working and impartial judge, and a person of high integrity. He has the necessary experience needed to preside over the Circuit Court.
The Honorable David A. Thompson has my full and unequivocal endorsement for re-election as Circuit Court judge.
James M. Batzer
Retired Circuit Court judge
Manistee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.