Vietnam veterans
We are proud to care for our veterans and serve those who sacrificed to keep our freedoms we enjoy today. Despite COVID-19 and the impact on our communities, I’d like to acknowledge our Vietnam veterans as we approach Vietnam War Veterans Day March 29.
We celebrate the 50th anniversary commemoration period initiated in 2015 and ending in 2025 — corresponding to each year between 1965 and 1975, when U.S. combat troops were deployed in Vietnam. This honors all Vietnam veterans, whether they served in-country, in-theater or were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period.
Previously, we recognized Vietnam veterans through events to welcome them home and thank them for their service.
Unfortunately, because of our current situation of restricting visitors and limiting traffic to the VA, we cannot honor our Vietnam veterans in the fashion they deserve. We hope to rededicate time for them once restrictions are lifted.
On behalf of Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, its CBOCS, Healthcare Annex and vet centers, we’d like to say welcome home and thank you for your service in recognition of Vietnam War Veterans Day! We are grateful for your commitments and sacrifices for our country! Thank you for choosing VA for your health care services and needs.
Barbara Bates
Director of the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center
Saginaw, Michigan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.