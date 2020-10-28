TCAPS board needs change
Insanity is "doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result." Why would we expect a different result by re-electing the same Traverse City Area Public Schools board members? Why would we expect transparency from those who have failed to give it in the past?
Conversely, sanity is to do something different to obtain a different result. To get a different result from the TCAPS board means we must elect new members. Flournoy Humphries, Josey Ballenger and Scott Newman-Bale are well-qualified individuals running to replace those from whom we cannot expect a different result. Remember FLO-JO-SCO on Nov. 3.
Marcia Bartlett
Traverse City
