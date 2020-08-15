Set priority for those who need it
Could seniors and the disabled be given "cuts" to go to the front of the voting line on Nov. 3?
All my life I have voted in person, enjoying witnessing this great privilege and seeing my fellow citizens at the polls. This year I would very much like to avoid mailing in, given the controversy surrounding the U.S. Post Office. When I voted Aug. 3, I felt safe: there was physical distancing, face masks, plastic protectors and someone disinfecting the space. I just am unable to stand in line for very long, and I wonder if we might not offer this courtesy to our seniors and others who need it and thereby encourage in-person voting.
S. Bartle
Traverse City
